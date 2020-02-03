2018-2025 Digital Process Automation Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Digital Process Automation Industry

This report focuses on the global Digital Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

Process automation refers to the use of digital technology to perform a process or processes in order to accomplish a workflow or function. A wide variety of business processes and activities can be automated, or more often, they can be partially automated with human intervention at strategic points within workflows. Sales, marketing, production, supply chain, inventory control, administration, IT and management process are among those benefitting from digital process automation.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period because of the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region. This region is also considered to be one of the most advanced regions in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure optimization.

In 2017, the global Digital Process Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Pegasystems

Appian

Oracle

Software AG

DST Systems

Opentext

Dxc Technology

Infosys

Cognizant

Mindtree

Newgen Software

Tibco Software

K2

Bizagi

Nintex

Ayehu Software Technologies

Integrify

Helpsystems

Innov8tif

Novatio Solutions

Bonitasoft

Cortex

PMG

Blue-Infinity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Transport & Logistics

Energy & Utility

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Process Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

