2018-2025 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global CPVC Pipe & Fitting Industry

This report studies the global CPVC Pipe & Fitting market status and forecast, categorizes the global CPVC Pipe & Fitting market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global CPVC Pipe & Fitting market is valued at 1660 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Georg Fischer Harvel

NIBCO

IPEX

FIP

Fluidra Group

Ashirvad Pipes(Aliaxis)

Charlotte Pipe

Viking Group

Tyco

Paradise

FinOlex Industries

Supreme

Astral

Bow Plumbing Group

LASCO

Silver-Line Plastics

Tianjin Hongtai Pipe Industry

Huaya Industrial Plastics

Youli Holding

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipe, more commonly known as “CPVC pipe,” is a plumbing material made of highly durable thermoplastic, CPVC. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is white or light yellow, non-toxic loose grain or powder. It is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin.

A fitting is used in pipe systems to connect straight pipe or tubing sections, adapt to different sizes or shapes and for other purposes, such as regulating (or measuring) fluid flow. CPVC Fitting is mainly also made by CPVC resin

The Global CPVC Pipe & Fitting Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the CPVC Pipe & Fitting industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The CPVC Pipe & Fitting market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (USA, Europe, China and India), and other regions can be added.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the CPVC Pipe & Fitting industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CPVC Pipe

CPVC Fitting

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Processing

Waste Water Treatment

Hot and Cold Water Distribution

Fire Sprinkle Systems

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global CPVC Pipe & Fitting capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key CPVC Pipe & Fitting manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CPVC Pipe & Fitting are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

CPVC Pipe & Fitting Manufacturers

CPVC Pipe & Fitting Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

CPVC Pipe & Fitting Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the CPVC Pipe & Fitting market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

