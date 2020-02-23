2018-2025 Backup-as-a-service Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Backup-as-a-service Industry

This report focuses on the global Backup-as-a-service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backup-as-a-service development in United States, Europe and China.

Online backup service, also known as BaaS, refers to the frequent backup of folders, files, or the entire content of HDDs by service providers to remote secure cloud-based data repositories.

Our analysts have predicted that in terms of geographic regions, the cloud backup services market will witness considerable growth in the North Americas during the next few years. Our analysts predicted that this region will hold the market share due to increasing adoption of IoT.

In 2017, the global Backup-as-a-service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

HPE

Dell

Commvault Systems

NetApp

Unitrends Inc

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

CA Technologies

Acronis International GmbH

Arcserve

Datto

Alphabet

Cisco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online backup

Cloud backup

Market segment by Application, split into

Email Backup

Application Backup

Media Storage Backup

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Backup-as-a-service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Backup-as-a-service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Online backup

1.4.3 Cloud backup

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Email Backup

1.5.3 Application Backup

1.5.4 Media Storage Backup

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Backup-as-a-service Market Size

2.2 Backup-as-a-service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Backup-as-a-service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Backup-as-a-service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Backup-as-a-service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Backup-as-a-service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Backup-as-a-service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Backup-as-a-service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Backup-as-a-service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Backup-as-a-service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Backup-as-a-service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 HPE

12.2.1 HPE Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.2.4 HPE Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 HPE Recent Development

12.3 Dell

12.3.1 Dell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.3.4 Dell Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dell Recent Development

12.4 Commvault Systems

12.4.1 Commvault Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.4.4 Commvault Systems Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Commvault Systems Recent Development

12.5 NetApp

12.5.1 NetApp Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.5.4 NetApp Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NetApp Recent Development

12.6 Unitrends Inc

12.6.1 Unitrends Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.6.4 Unitrends Inc Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Unitrends Inc Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Veritas Technologies

12.9.1 Veritas Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.9.4 Veritas Technologies Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Veritas Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Veeam Software

12.10.1 Veeam Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Backup-as-a-service Introduction

12.10.4 Veeam Software Revenue in Backup-as-a-service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Veeam Software Recent Development

12.11 CA Technologies

12.12 Acronis International GmbH

12.13 Arcserve

12.14 Datto

12.15 Alphabet

12.16 Cisco

Continued…..

