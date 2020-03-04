2018-2025 Airbag Inflator Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

In this report, the Airbag Inflator market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Airbag Inflator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
This report studies the global Airbag Inflator market, analyzes and researches the Airbag Inflator development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ARC Automotive. Inc
ZF TRW Active and Passive Safety Technologies
Key Safety Systems
Takata
Autoliv, Inc.
Daicel Safety Systems America, LLC
voestalpine Rotec Summo Corporation
ACS Industries, Inc
Metal Impact, LLC
Federal-Mogul Valve Train International, LLC
Irvin Automotive Products, Inc
Global Safety Textiles, LLC
TG Mississippi Corporation
ITW Engineered Fasteners & Components, Inc.
ThyssenKrupp North America
L-3 Cincinnati Electronics
MSB Plastics Manufacturing, Ltd
Global Rollforming Systems, LLC
Special Devices, Inc
INOAC Group North America, LLC
TR Fastenings, Inc
PWO Canada, Inc
Bradford Industries, Inc
Dynic USA Corporation
Altran Passive Safety Center
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pyrotechnic Inflator
Stored Gas Inflator
Hybrid Inflator
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Compact Vehicle
Mid-Sized Vehicle
Premium Vehicle
Luxury Vehicle
Commercial Vehicles
SUV
