Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Industry
New Study On “2018-2023 Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Out-of-home (Ooh) industry.
This report splits Out-of-home (Ooh) market by Place Location, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
Holt Media (OOH Pitch) (USA)
Outfront Media (USA)
Gimbal (USA)
oOh media (Australia)
OOH Media Co.，Ltd. (Japan)
Billups (USA)
Absen (China)
Sageled (China)
Live Nation (USA)
AT&T Adworks (USA)
Intersection (USA)
Laqshya Media Group (India)
Cadreon (India)
Xtreme Media (India)
PwC (India)
Digital Signage Networks (India)
Ad Box (India)
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Out-of-home (Ooh) Market, by Place Location
Public Places
Transit
Waiting Room
Specific Commercial Locations
Others
Out-of-home (Ooh) Market, by
Main Applications
Billboards
Street
Roads
Highways
Transit
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023
Chapter One Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Overview
1.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023
1.2 Out-of-home (Ooh), by Place Location 2013-2023
1.2.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Market Share by Place Location 2013-2023
1.2.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue Market Share by Place Location 2013-2023
1.2.3 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Price by Place Location 2013-2023
1.2.4 Public Places
1.2.5 Transit
1.2.6 Waiting Room
1.2.7 Specific Commercial Locations
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Out-of-home (Ooh), by 2013-2023
1.3.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Market Share by 2013-2023
1.3.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue Market Share by 2013-2023
1.3.3 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Price by 2013-2023
1.3.4
1.3.5
Chapter Two Out-of-home (Ooh) by Regions 2013-2018
2.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Price by Regions 2013-2018
2.4 North America
2.4.1 United States
2.4.2 Canada
2.5 Latin America
2.5.1 Mexico
2.5.2 Brazil
2.5.3 Argentina
2.5.4 Others in Latin America
2.6 Europe
2.6.1 Germany
2.6.2 United Kingdom
2.6.3 France
2.6.4 Italy
2.6.5 Spain
2.6.6 Russia
2.6.7 Netherland
2.6.8 Others in Europe
2.7 Asia & Pacific
2.7.1 China
2.7.2 Japan
2.7.3 India
2.7.4 Korea
2.7.5 Australia
2.7.6 Southeast Asia
2.7.6.1 Indonesia
2.7.6.2 Thailand
2.7.6.3 Philippines
2.7.6.4 Vietnam
2.7.6.5 Singapore
2.7.6.6 Malaysia
2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia
2.8 Africa & Middle East
2.8.1 South Africa
2.8.2 Egypt
2.8.3 Turkey
2.8.4 Saudi Arabia
2.8.5 Iran
2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East
Chapter Three Out-of-home (Ooh) by Players 2013-2018
3.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018
3.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018
3.3 Global Top Players Out-of-home (Ooh) Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Players Out-of-home (Ooh) Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four Out-of-home (Ooh) by Consumer 2013-2018
4.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018
4.2 Billboards
4.3 Street
4.4 Roads
4.5 Highways
4.6 Transit
4.7 Consuming Habit and Preference
Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile
5.1 Holt Media (OOH Pitch) (USA)
5.1.1 Holt Media (OOH Pitch) (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.1.2 Holt Media (OOH Pitch) (USA) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.1.3 Holt Media (OOH Pitch) (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.1.4 Holt Media (OOH Pitch) (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.2 Outfront Media (USA)
5.2.1 Outfront Media (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.2.2 Outfront Media (USA) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.2.3 Outfront Media (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.2.4 Outfront Media (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.3 Gimbal (USA)
5.3.1 Gimbal (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.3.2 Gimbal (USA) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.3.3 Gimbal (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.3.4 Gimbal (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.4 oOh media (Australia)
5.4.1 oOh media (Australia) Company Details and Competitors
5.4.2 oOh media (Australia) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.4.3 oOh media (Australia) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.4.4 oOh media (Australia) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.5 OOH Media Co.，Ltd. (Japan)
5.5.1 OOH Media Co.，Ltd. (Japan) Company Details and Competitors
5.5.2 OOH Media Co.，Ltd. (Japan) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.5.3 OOH Media Co.，Ltd. (Japan) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.5.4 OOH Media Co.，Ltd. (Japan) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.6 Billups (USA)
5.6.1 Billups (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.6.2 Billups (USA) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.6.3 Billups (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.6.4 Billups (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.7 Absen (China)
5.7.1 Absen (China) Company Details and Competitors
5.7.2 Absen (China) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.7.3 Absen (China) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.7.4 Absen (China) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.8 Sageled (China)
5.8.1 Sageled (China) Company Details and Competitors
5.8.2 Sageled (China) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.8.3 Sageled (China) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.8.4 Sageled (China) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.9 Live Nation (USA)
5.9.1 Live Nation (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.9.2 Live Nation (USA) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.9.3 Live Nation (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.9.4 Live Nation (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.10 AT&T Adworks (USA)
5.10.1 AT&T Adworks (USA) Company Details and Competitors
5.10.2 AT&T Adworks (USA) Key Out-of-home (Ooh) Models and Performance
5.10.3 AT&T Adworks (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.10.4 AT&T Adworks (USA) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.11 Intersection (USA)
5.12 Laqshya Media Group (India)
5.13 Cadreon (India)
5.14 Xtreme Media (India)
5.16 PwC (India)
5.17 Digital Signage Networks (India)
5.18 Ad Box (India)
Continued….
