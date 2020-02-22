Global Interventional radiology Industry

New Study on “2018-2023 Interventional radiology Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Interventional radiology (IR) is also known as vascular and interventional radiology (VIR). It is defined as a minimally invasive image-guided technique that is used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases (such as cancer) and in endovascular surgeries. X-ray, CT-Scan, MRI and Ultrasound are the major products of interventional radiology that are currently prevalent in the market. There are various advantages of the interventional radiology (such as low cost, faster recovery) that are responsible for its increasing popularity in the market. The global interventional radiology market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 6.8% during the period 2018-2023. Increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases such as cancer and growing popularity of the minimally invasive technology are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancement in the interventional radiology devices, increasing geriatric population and faster recovery and cost effectiveness are also estimated to be the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3186949-global-interventional-radiology-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Increasing geriatric population is estimated to be the major driver of the interventional radiology market. According to WHO, in the year 2015, the total number of geriatric population across the globe was estimated to be around 900 million, up from 524 million in the year 2010. It is further estimated to reach 1.5 billion by the year 2050. Population aged more than 65 years are more prone to chronic disease due to their weak immune system. Therefore, increasing geriatric population is also estimated to fuel the growth of the market.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the market. Risk of radiation exposure associated with the use of the CT-Scan and low adoption of digital technology-based systems are a few. Besides these restraints, interventional radiology market is yet to explore its full potential in the developing markets. Emergence of the cloud based medical imaging and increasing demand from emerging economies are estimated to develop myriad growth opportunities for the market in the future.

The global interventional radiology market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global market owing to the increasing prevalence of the chronic disease in the region. Further growing demand of minimally invasive technologies in the region is also estimated to be the major factors that is backing the growth of the market. In addition, well established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of technologically advanced medical devices are also driving the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. High geriatric population and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies such as China and India are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

The key players in interventional radiology market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Estaote S.P.A., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Medtronic Plc., Samsung Medison, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Shantou Institute Of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd, Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Toshiba Medical Systems Coropration, Trivitron Healthcare.

Market Segmentation:

Global Interventional Radiography Market by Diagnostic Modalities

Global Interventional Radiography Market by Applications

Global Interventional Radiography Market by Procedure

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global interventional radiology market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global interventional radiology market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global interventional radiology market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of researched revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3186949-global-interventional-radiology-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. EFFECTIVE ASSISTIVE IMAGING METHOD FOR MINIMALLY INVASIVE THERAPIES

3.1.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN FIELD OF RADIOLOGY SUCH AS RADIATION DOSE REDUCTION

3.1.3. BROAD APPLICATIONS AND COST-EFFECTIVENESS

3.1.4. WELL PLACED REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS SUCH AS CANADA

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. RISK OF HIGH RADIATION EXPOSURE

3.2.2. LOW ADOPTION OF DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY BASED SYSTEMS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGENCE OF CLOUD BASED MEDICAL IMAGING

3.3.2. INCREASING DEMAND FROM EMERGING ECONOMIES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL INTERVENTIONAL RADIOGRAPHY MARKET BY DIAGNOSTIC MODALITIES

4.1.1. ANGIOGRAPHY SYSTEMS

4.1.2. BIOPSY DEVICES

4.1.3. CT SCAN

4.1.4. FLUROSCOPY SYSTEMS

4.1.5. MRI SYSTEMS

4.1.6. ULTRASOUND IMAGING SYSTEMS

4.1.7. OTHERS (IMAGING CATHETER GUIDEWIRES, C-ARM)

4.2. GLOBAL INTERVENTIONAL RADIOGRAPHY MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

4.2.1. CARDIOLOGY

4.2.2. ONCOLOGY

4.2.3. NEUROLOGIC

4.2.4. GASTROENTEROLOGY

4.2.5. OTHERS ORTHOPEDICS, GYNECOLOGY)

4.3. GLOBAL INTERVENTIONAL RADIOGRAPHY MARKET BY PROCEDURE

4.3.1. ANGIOGRAPHY

4.3.2. ANGIOPLASTY

4.3.3. BIOPSY AND DRAINAGE

4.3.4. EMBOLIZATION

4.3.5. THROMBOLYSIS

4.3.6. VERTEBROPLASTY

4.3.7. NEUROSTOMY

4.3.8. OTHER PROCEDURE (FALLOPIAN TUBE RECANALIZATION, CHOLECYSTECTOMY)

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AGFA-GAVAERT N.V.

7.2. ANALOGIC CORPORATION

7.3. CARESTREAM HEALTH

7.4. ESTAOTE S.P.A.

7.5. FUJIFILM HOLDING CORPORATION

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym