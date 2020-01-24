2018-2023 Global Optical Transport Network Market Research with top Countries data : Market Overview, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis,Status,Trend, and Forecast

Report Title: Global Automotive Aftermarket Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market of the automotive industry, concerned with the manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, retailing, and installation of all vehicle parts, chemicals, equipment, and accessories, after the sale of the automobile by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the consumer. The parts, accessories, etc. for sale may or may not be manufactured by the OEM.

3M Company, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC., Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH,

This report focuses on the Automotive Aftermarket in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Passenger Car