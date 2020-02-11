(2018-2023) Global Loyalty Management Market – Segmented by Solution|Industry Vertical (BFSI|Travel and Hospitality and Consumer goods and Retail)|User-Handling Capacity (Limited and Extended) and Region – Growth|Trends

2018 Global Loyalty Management Market Report Provides full analysis of Approximate CAGR, market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Loyalty Management market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

Global Loyalty Management market focuses on the growth rate, price, sales and revenue by each region.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Loyalty Management market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Loyalty Management Market Report covers the Top Key-players like:

Aimia Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Comarch SA

SAP SE

Epsilon Data Management LLC

Fidelity Information Services Inc.

TIBCO Software

Martiz Holdings Inc.

Martiz Holdings Inc.

Kobie Marketing Inc. The Loyalty Management market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 21.13% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

The Loyalty Management market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Loyalty Management market. Loyalty Management market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Loyalty Management. Key Developments in the Loyalty Management Market:

October 2017- Tibco acquired Alpine Data to add collaborative project management for advanced analytics. The acquisition is expected increase the companyâs expertise in analytics to help customers get more out of data science and machine learning investments.

October 2017- Aimia Inc.partnered with SuperValu, Irelands leading grocery retailer, signed a multi-year contract with Musgrave, owner of SuperValu, Irelands leading grocery retailer, to revamp its Real Rewards Program, underpinned by the Aimia Loyalty Platform.