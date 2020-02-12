(2018-2023) Global Display Panel Market – Segmented by Technology (LCD and OLED)|Size|Form Factor|Resolution(8K|4K|and WQHD(2K))|Application (TV|Tablet|and Mobile Phone)|and Region – Growth|Trends

2018 Global Display Panel Market Report Provides full analysis of Approximate CAGR, market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Display Panel market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

Global Display Panel market focuses on the growth rate, price, sales and revenue by each region.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Display Panel market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Display Panel Market Report covers the Top Key-players like:

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd

HannStar Display Corporation

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

The Display Panel market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Jan 2018 – LG Display, the worldâs leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled the Worldsâ first 88-inch 8K OLED display. This new panel features the highest resolution with 33 million pixels, 16 times more than FHD and four times more than UHD. This development will be a milestone for 8K era and can increase the potential of OLED in display panels.