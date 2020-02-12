(2018-2023) Global Carrier Screening Market – Segmented by Type of Test|Disease|and Geography – Growth|Trends

2018 Global Carrier Screening Market Report Provides full analysis of Approximate CAGR, market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Carrier Screening market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

Global Carrier Screening market focuses on the growth rate, price, sales and revenue by each region.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Carrier Screening market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Carrier Screening Market Report covers the Top Key-players like:

23ANDME INC.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ROCHE HOLDING AG

CEPHEID (DANAHER CORPORATION)

ILLUMINA INC.

LUMINEX CORPORATION

SEQUENOM INC. (LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS [LABCORP])

MYRIAD GENETICS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

AUTOGENOMICS INC. The Carrier Screening market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 9.8% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. The Carrier Screening market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Carrier Screening market. Carrier Screening market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Carrier Screening. Key Developments in the Carrier Screening Market:

September 2017: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its new PureLink Fast Low-Endotoxin Plasmid Purification Midi and Maxi Kits for DNA isolation.