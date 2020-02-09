(2018-2023) Global Automotive Sunroof Market – Growth|Trends

2018 Global Automotive Sunroof Market Report Provides full analysis of Approximate CAGR, market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Automotive Sunroof market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

Webasto Roof Systems

ACS France SAS

Inteva Products

Inalfa Roof Systems

Aisin World

Yachiyo Industry

Johnan America

Signature Automotive

Magna International

The Automotive Sunroof market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 10.81% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. Key Developments in the Automotive Sunroof Market:

October 2017: Webasto showcased its full feature spoiler sunroof Hollandia 300 as an aftermarket accessory.