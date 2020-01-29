2018-2023 Bot Services Market forecast 2023: Industry analysis, Chain, segment overview

Latest Market Report on Global Bot Services Market – Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

The Bot Services Market Report contains in depth information of major Manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market till the forecast year 2023. This Report provides data about the company and its operations. It also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Bot Services Market Report assists the Industry experts, analysts and business decision makers to isolate the current market scenario, opportunities, upcoming market trends and pricing analysis. The Bot Services Market report provides crucial information about the market, including Opinions from Industry experts, and the recent progressions and developments of the Bot Services industry.

The Bot Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments in the Bot Services Market:

May 2018: Astute Solutions acquired Wilke Global, a technology company which specializes in consumer relations software. The acquisition will strengthen the acquiring entities on agent and self-service tools which are backed by AI.

May 2018: Nuance Communications, Inc.âs, collaborated with Daimler AG to power Mercedes Benz User Experience multimedia system through its conversational AI platform.

March 2018: Acuvate launched Buddy 365 for which is an AI based bot to equip the organizations to roll out and drive adoption of Office 365, and show measurable results

Oracle Corporation

Facebook

Inc.

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services

Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Astute Solutions

Nuance Communications

Inc.

CogniCor Technologies

Creative Virtual Ltd.

Acuvate

Kore.ai

Inc.Â

The increased use of online channels, integration of bots with messaging applications, and enhanced technological developments in AI are expected to drive the market in the near future.

The report analyzes the various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâs five forces analysis

The type of security and solution that are expected to dominate the market

The regions are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

