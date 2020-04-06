2018-2022 Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Geographic Information System (GIS) industry.
This report splits Geographic Information System (GIS) market By Hardware, By Function, which covers the history data information from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2022.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
Autodesk Inc. (US)
Bentley System, Incorporated (US)
Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US)
General Electric Co. (US)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Trimble Inc. (US)
Blue Marble Geographics (US)
Caliper Corporation (US)
Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (UK)
Geosoft Inc. (Canada)
Handheld Group (Sweden)
Harris Corporation (US)
Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (Canada)
PASCO CORPORATION (Japan)
Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Champion Instruments, LLC (US)
Golden Software LLC (US)
SuperMap Software Co., Ltd. ?(China)
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, by Hardware
GIS Collectors
Total Stations
LIDAR
GNSS/GPS Antennas
Imaging Sensors
Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, by Function
Mapping
Surveying
Telematics and Navigation
Location-Based Services
Main Applications
Agriculture
Construction
Transportation
Utilities
Mining
Oil & Gas
