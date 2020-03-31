2017-2023 Heart Scan Industry current status and prognostication by mrfr

Heart Scan Market Highlights:
Over the last few years, healthcare IT has gained a significant importance as the adoption of the software solutions and computer-aided diagnosis has increased the efficacy of the treatment. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, adoption of advanced techniques in diagnosis, and increasing government support have driven the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, 422 million people across the globe are suffering from diabetes. Diabetes is the major reason for cardiovascular diseases. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, rapidly developing technology, and increasing geriatric population across the globe is fuelling the growth of the market.
Heart Scan Market Studied By Key Players
Heart Scan Market Regional Analysis
The Americas command a major share of the market owing to the huge patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases & diabetes, increasing demand for the advanced devices, and strong government support. Additionally, availability of funds and rising geriatric population is expected to fuel the growth of the market.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to increasing need for better devices, rapidly improving technology, and the presence of huge patient pool. China and India are the key contributors to the market. Additionally, increasing government support, and presence of huge opportunity have fuelled the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.
Heart Scan Market Segmentation
The global heart scan market is segmented on the basis of types, indication and end users. On the basis of the types, the global heart scan market is segmented into electron beam computed tomography, nuclear heart scan, echocardiogram, cardiac catheterization, coronary arteriography, angiocardiography, and others. Based on the indication, it is segmented into congenital heart disease, coronary arteries blockage, defects or injury to the heart’s four primary valves, blood clots within the heart’s chambers, tumors in or on the heart, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, cardiac care centers, ambulatory centers & home care, academic institutes, and others.
