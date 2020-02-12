2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Analysis Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2018-2023

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Research Report provides insights of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive industry over past 5 years and forecast until 2023. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and future outlook. The 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2023.

Synopsis : 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives are super strong adhesives which are categorized as wound glue or tissue glue. Cyanoacrylate is the generic name of a family of super strong glues that are capable of joining any type of surfaces instantly. Cyanoacrylate based adhesives are extensively used in many applications including industrial, medical and domestic applications. 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate however is mainly used in medical, veterinary and first aid applications. Cyanoacrylates have a property by virtue of which they solidify rapidly on contact with weak bases such as water and blood and are used for endoscopic applications.

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Ethicon, Zoetis Inc, Chemence Medical, GluStitch Inc, Advanced Medical Solutions, 3M, Aesculap (B.Braun), Millpledge Pharmaceuticals, Meyer-Haake, Medline, Cohera Medical, Adhezion Biomedical, Compont Medical Devices, Cartell Chemical, Fuaile Tech

The 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market research report analyzes adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, key challenges, market ecosystem, and revenue chain analysis. This report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting for the emerging segment within the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market. The report is thoroughly segmented by product type, application, vertical, and region.

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Surgery Operation

Orthopedic Operation

Veterinary Application

Others

2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market Segment by Type, covers:

Human Use

Veterinary Use

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market:

This report focuses on the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In global market, the production of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive increases from 12008 K Units in 2011 to 15618 K Units in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 6.79%. In 2015, the global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market is led by North America, capturing about 41.86% of global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.35% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive are concentrated in Ethicon, Zoetis Inc, Chemence Medical, GluStitch Inc, Advanced Medical Solutions and 3M. North America was the largest regional market for 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive, with revenue exceeding USD 101 Million in 2015. It is further expected to grow due to surgical procedures and treatment. In addition, Europe is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 8.93% from 2011 to 2025.In application, the market for 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives is driven by its application in surgery operation, orthopedic operation and veterinary application. Globally, the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market is mainly driven by growing demand for surgery operation which accounts for nearly 52.59% of total downstream consumption of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive in global in 2015.According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive is estimated to be 24910 K Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.The worldwide market for 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2023, from 250 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Further in the report, 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive Market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In prolongation with this data sale price for various types, applications and region is also included. The 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesive market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

