2 in 1 Laptop Market Share, Trends And Analysis Segmented By Applications, Future Plans And Growth Prospects To 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “2 in 1 Laptops Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

2 in 1 Laptops Market – Overview

The demand for laptops has risen substantially in the past decade and has given way to the development of 2 in 1 laptops. Market reports connected with the semiconductors and electronics industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The market is forecasted to expand at a 17.4% CAGR while grossing revenues USD 5.4 Billion in the duration of the forecast period.

The market is buoyed by the escalating demand for personal computing devices and heavy investment in the R&D sector by notable market contenders. The concept of BYOD is anticipated to motivate the development of the market further. The enhancement of display technology is expected to further create new avenues for growth of the market in the forecast period.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2019 Dell has launched its new version of Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition laptops which were introduced at CES recently. These specifically designed versions highlight a neat trick to alter thermal behaviors to the proximate environment. Moreover, the hinge, which doubles up as magnetic pen storage is the cleverest solution to pen integration in laptops of such types.

Key Players

The prominent players in 2 In 1 Laptops Market are – Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), HP (U.S.), Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S.), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) and Razer, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the 2 in 1 market is carried out on the basis of product, end-user and region. Based on Product, the 2 in 1 laptop market is segmented into Screen Size 13.3 inches, Screen Size 10.1 inches, Screen Size 14.0 inches, Screen Size 15.6 inches. The end user segment of the 2 in 1 laptop market consists of personal and commercial. The regions included in the 2 in 1 laptop market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the 2 in 1 laptop market consists of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The evolution of detachable laptops in the North American region is attributed to factors such as the increasing implementation of cloud technology and connected space, thus making it easy for the consumers to separate the laptop in one application and use it for another application. The growth of detachable laptops is also influenced by the growing demand of resilient detachable laptops for security, manufacturing, police, fire, and many other enterprise professionals. Japan significantly improves the market for 2 in 1 laptop in the Asia Pacific region as it houses many of the important players in the detachable laptop segment. Japan is among one of the most advanced countries in the Asia Pacific and also has many of the electronic and semiconductor component manufacturing companies. The chief factor that is driving the development of the detachable laptop in Japan is its usage in universities, schools, and colleges.

