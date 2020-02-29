Telaprivir Set to Dominate the Global Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market

According to Fact.MR’s research report on the global peptide based infection therapeutics market, the market is anticipated to show a robust growth rate during the forecasted period of 2017-2022 and expected to reflect a value a bit less than US$ 1.5 Bn. As antibiotic resistance soar globally, there is an escalating pressure to come up with novel classes of antimicrobial compounds to fight infectious diseases. The application of slow release or efficient targeting drug delivery system in line with a therapeutic peptide may mitigate or reduce the need for excessive modification. As such, liposomal systems provide increased circulatory time of the encapsulated therapeutics and at the same time allowing targeting, at sites of infection or tumor growth. This has been used for the delivery of anticancer drugs which may have benefits for delivery of peptides therapeutics.

In order to effectively treat an infection, manufacturers are focusing on composition or chemical modification, thereby enhancing its pharmacokinetic properties. Therapeutic peptide is expected to be more efficacious in vivo when it is used in conjunction with the delivery system that can underpin longevity and enhance targeting to the site of infection.

The Fact.MR report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast for covering the wide scope of global peptide based infection therapeutics market. Drug type, distribution channel and region are key segments that define the growth of the global market for peptide based infection therapeutics. In this segmentation analysis, a detailed country-wise forecast across all key market parameters is also included.

Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market: Overview

The report provides an apt assessment on the peptide based infection therapeutics market with quantitative and qualitative analysis. Further, the report offers a clear picture with respect to dynamics of peptide based infection therapeutics market, including drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints. These aspects are indispensable and possess potency to impact the growth of the peptide based infection therapeutics market. Besides, the report delves into the segregation of the peptide based infection therapeutics market to provide a robust picture of peptide based infection therapeutics market.

APEJ to Show Tremendous Activity as Compared to Europe

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to show a rapid growth rate and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the period of forecast. The main reasons for this kind of growth is the strict government regulations for the upcoming players, higher number of pharmaceutical companies, increased foreign direct investment and development of technologies. Moreover, the government encourages to increase the investment in the healthcare industry to discover and invent new methods and technologies to better the health of the patients and enhance patient outcome. Following Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, Europe regions also shows good growth rate in the global peptide based infection therapeutics market.

Validation of the information in the report is done through primary sources, including in-person interactions, surveys, view of seasoned analyst, interviews and in-person interactions and insights of analyst coupled with secondary sources incorporating trade journals, verified paid sources, resourceful databases and trade journals. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis has also formed basis for the robust analysis of the report.

Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global peptide based infection therapeutics market through 2022, which include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Merck & Co., Inc. and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals.

