Automotive Radar Market: Growing Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles to Supplement Favorable Growth Outlook

The global automotive radar market has been thoroughly analyzed in a new research report on the automotive radar market published by Fact.MR. The report aims to examine the global market for automotive radar for a five-year period 2017-2022 and construct a set of valued insights on the global automotive radar market to help report readers a precise, accurate, and unbiased analysis of the automotive radar market between 2017 and 2022. Assessing each aspect expected to be shaping the overall growth of automotive radar market over he said timeline, the report also offers a detailed investigation of the global competitive landscape of automotive radar market.

The global automotive radar market holds impressive growth prospects in the foreseeable future and the roughly US$ 2 Bn automotive radar market revenue is predicted to reach the value beyond US$ 7 Bn over 2017-2022. Prominently driven by automotive and automotive radar manufacturers to adopt technology innovations for greater road safety, the global market for automotive radar is expected to gain a major boost by several initiatives by governments across the globe.

Automotive Radar Market Segmentation Analysis by Vehicle Type

This section provides segmentation of automotive radar market based on the type of vehicle – passenger car (PC), light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)

Automotive Radar Market Segmentation Analysis by Application

Application-wise analysis of the market by multiple subsegments, viz. adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, and intelligent parking assistance.

Automotive Radar Market Segmentation Analysis by Frequency

This section of the report offers segmental analysis of frequency segment that has been bifurcated into 2X GHz and 7X GHz

Surpassing smart radar, beam forming, and artificial intelligence (AI), the industry is witnessing a shift to the new generation of radar platform, which is foreseen to offer a strong push to the autonomous driving space. While LIDAR (Light Imaging Detection and Ranging) and cameras secure a significant place in the automotive mechanism, automotive radar has been superior due to the exclusive capability of functioning for long-range object detection even in inclement climatic conditions and unfavorable road infrastructure – where all other technology counterparts tend to blind.

A visibly rapid shift of a majority of leading automakers from function-specific vehicular capabilities towards the next-gen self-driving technology will play a pivotal role in widening the applicability of automotive radar over the next few years. However, although test rides of self-driving cars have been successful over the years, their on-road future is still cloudy, as the practical combination of self-driving and driver-assisted driving technologies is more likely to create a confusing scenario on roads – questioning the safety. Furthermore, even GPS assistance tends to fail in a majority of emerging economies, attributed to poorly developed transportation infrastructure. Such scenarios are most prone to automotive radar sensor failure and can potentially lead to undesirable consequences on roads. The automotive radar market report elaborates on such challenges facing automotive radar innovations in tandem with autonomous driving technology.

Through 2022, the demand for short-range radar is expected to remain on a higher side – accounting for over the half of the total value of automotive radar market. Passenger cars, having registered a value of more than two-third of the total automotive radar market revenue in 2017, are anticipated to remain the top vehicle type deploying automotive radar technology over the forecast period. Adaptive cruise control will continue to enjoy higher popularity over other counterparts in automotive radar market, as a large number of automakers are considering it as a critically important safety feature in modern vehicles.

Competition Analysis: Global Automotive Radar Market Space

Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices, Inc, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Texas Instruments, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Autoliv, Inc. constitute some of the top ranking participants in the global competitive landscape of automotive radar market. The report on global automotive radar market renders valued insights on the industry positioning and strategy development of some of the leading players in the global market for automotive radar.

