Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market Insights 2018-2028

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market Insights

Worldwide sales of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers were valued at over US$ 1 Bn in 2017, and the demand is further likely to tread on an ever-increasing path. This increase in demand for vertical cavity surface emitting lasers can be attributed to multiple factors, such as rising adoption of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers in proximity sensing & medical applications, increasing use of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers in data communication and infrared illumination, and others.

Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers offer multiple advantages, such as wavelength stability, uniformity, spectral width, and temperature sensitivity. Moreover, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are also capable of offering unmatched scalability and are highly cost-effective, which makes them a viable investment over other laser types for challenging applications. Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers also offer superior reliability and surface emission that offers design flexibility, thereby emerging as an ideal fit for wide-range of applications.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Novel Developments

Some of the key players operating in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market include Finisar Corporation, Lumentum Holdings, NeoPhotonics Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Vixar Inc., Vertilas Gmbh, Philips Photonics, AMS Technologies, TT Electronics, Santec Corporation, Agiltron Incorporated, Alight Technologies, Ultra Communications, Litrax Technology, Coherent, Laser Components, and Necsel Intellectual Property Inc. Leading companies operating in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market have superlative R&D facilities as well as extensive sales & distribution units, which upholds their buoyancy in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market.

In 2018, Lumentum Holdings- a key player in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market- completed its acquisition of Oclaro, Inc., a leader in manufacturing & selling optical components. The deal was for US$ 1.8 Bn in cash and stock and it was aimed at strengthening the product portfolio and broadening the research & development abilities of Lumentum.

In 2017, Finisar Corporation- a leading player in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market- entered into a strategic collaboration with Apple (US), wherein Apple invested nearly US$ 390 million in Finisar for development and fabrication of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers to be used in iPhone X models. This collaboration is foreseen to uphold the strength of Finisar’s research and development paradigms and boost production volumes.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Dynamics

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Single-mode VCSEL to Witness Growing Demand as Compared to Multimode Ones

End users are likely to show higher inclination toward single-mode vertical cavity surface emitting lasers over the multi-mode counterparts. Though multimode vertical cavity surface emitting lasers accounted for a significant share in 2017, demand for single-mode vertical cavity surface emitting lasers is likely to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. This growth in demand for single-mode vertical cavity surface emitting lasers can be accredited to their ability to serve multimodal sensing applications, notably in the consumer electronics landscape.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Rising Demand for Improved Power Efficiency to Propel Market Growth

Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) drastically differ from the edge-emitting lasers as their output beams stand perpendicular to the topmost surface of a device, which is a key contributing factor for their efficiency. On account of their multiple advantages over Edge Emitting Lasers (EELs) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are likely to emerge as highly instrumental in boosting power efficiency in case of multifarious applications.

The manufacturing process of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers is relatively easier and economical, which, in turn, is likely to provide manufacturing benefits like improved production and cost reduction. VCSELs offer the potential of delivery high-power output, yet their power consumption ratio is low as compared to that of other light emitting devices.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Opportunities Abound as VCSELs Witness Extensive Adoption across Multifarious Applications

Over the years, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) have found their way into multiple applications across thousands of landscape, both commercial as well as industrial. One of such key functionalities of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) is signal processing, notably for flip-flop operations with extremely low switching energy.

Laser mouse on laptops are one of such ubiquitous applications of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers and many other applications in consumer electronics. This, in turn, is foreseen to create bountiful opportunities for the key players of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market from an investment-making standpoint. Some other applications of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers include facial recognition in mobile devices, collision avoidance systems in vehicles, miniature atomic clocks, and laser printers.

