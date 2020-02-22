Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Insights 2019, Top Players like ExxonMobil Corp. ,Chesapeake Energy Corp.,BP Plc,Range Resources Corp.,Royal Dutch Shell Plc,SM Energy,ConocoPhillips Company,Swift Energy Company, Alkcon Corp. & Future Forecast to 2025

Natural gas liquids namely propane, ethane, pentane plus, and butanes, among others are separated from the natural gas as liquids, through various procedures. These products are a good source of energy and is increasingly used in portable stoves, motor vehicles, laundries and other application areas.

The global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.

BP Plc

Range Resources Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SM Energy

ConocoPhillips Company

Swift Energy Company

Statoil ASA

Linn Energy LLC

Chevron Corp.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Alkcon Corp.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Propane

Ethane

Isobutene

Others

Segment by Application

Petrochemicals

Space Heating

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs)

1.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Propane

1.2.3 Ethane

1.2.4 Isobutene

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Space Heating

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Business

7.1 ExxonMobil Corp.

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Chesapeake Energy Corp.

7.2.1 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Chesapeake Energy Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BP Plc

7.3.1 BP Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BP Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Range Resources Corp.

7.4.1 Range Resources Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Range Resources Corp. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

7.5.1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SM Energy

7.6.1 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SM Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ConocoPhillips Company

7.7.1 ConocoPhillips Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ConocoPhillips Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Swift Energy Company

7.8.1 Swift Energy Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Swift Energy Company Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Statoil ASA

7.9.1 Statoil ASA Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Statoil ASA Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Linn Energy LLC

7.10.1 Linn Energy LLC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Linn Energy LLC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Chevron Corp.

7.12 Canadian Natural Resources Limited

7.13 Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

7.14 Alkcon Corp.

