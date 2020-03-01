1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increasing applications of its derivatives in various industrial processes along with the growing demand for spandex in textiles have been responsible for driving growth in recent years.

Tetrahydrofuran (THF), one of the major derivatives of BDO, is widely utilized in multiple applications such as in the production of polytetramethylether glycols (PTMEG). This is further processed to derive spandex, and as an intermediate in manufacturing natural gas odorants owing to its wide liquid range.

Growing awareness regarding the processing and utility benefits of these, and other BDO derivatives, are responsible for industry expansion. Major multinationals are also shifting their production capabilities towards emerging economies in Asia Pacific, and introducing new technologies, which is anticipated to drive innovation in the near future.

Increasing environmental concerns and depletion of non-renewable resources such as crude oil and natural gas have spurred the development of several innovative, sustainable technologies that utilize bio-based, renewable resources for production. The transference towards sustainable products is also responsible for driving bio-based BDO production and consumption.

The worldwide market for 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Lyondellbasell

Dairen Chemical Corp.

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

Markor Chem

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reppe Process

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Producing plastics

Solvents

Electronic chemicals

Elastic fibers

Other applications

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Reppe Process

1.2.2 Davy Process

1.2.3 Butadiene Process

1.2.4 Propylene Oxide Process

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Producing plastics

1.3.2 Solvents

1.3.3 Electronic chemicals

1.3.4 Elastic fibers

1.3.5 Other applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Lyondellbasell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Lyondellbasell 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Dairen Chemical Corp.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dairen Chemical Corp. 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ashland

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ashland 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

