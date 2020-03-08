1,3-Butadiene (BD) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this studyExxonMobil ChemicalSABICENIChevron Phillips ChemicalINEOSYEOCHUN NCCSINOPECChina Wanda GroupDOWLG ChemShellTotalAir LiquideLanxessLyondellBasellEvonikTPC GroupNizhnekamskneftekhimBraskemBASF

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DMF Method

ACN Method

NMP Method

Market segment by Application, split intoButadiene Rubber

ABS

SBR

NBR

Hexamethylenediamine

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 DMF Method

1.4.3 ACN Method

1.4.4 NMP Method

1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Butadiene Rubber

1.5.3 ABS

1.5.4 SBR

1.5.5 NBR

1.5.6 Hexamethylenediamine

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends2.1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size

2.2 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

