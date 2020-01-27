1-Nonene Market 2018 Global Top players, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the 1-Nonene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

1-Nonene is a branched olefin produced by the chemical linking (oligomerization) of propylene and is also commonly referred to as propylene trimer. It is mainly used to produce isodecyl alcohol, neodecanoic acid, nonylphenol and isononyl mercaptan which are used to produce plasticizers, surfactants, coating components, paint driers, and polymerization modifiers and so on. Exxon Mobil, Shell, Braskem and so on are the major players of 1-nonene for the time being.

China still depends on imported 1-nonene to meet its demand. In addition,unlike applications of foreign countries, China mainly uses 1-nonene to produce nonylphenol instead of isodecyl alcohol for the time being. Chinese demand of 1-nonen is estimated to be 34826 MT in 2015

1-Nonene production mainly concentrates in North American and European regions currently. Although investors are interested in the product, due to technology barriers and other issues, it is difficult for new entrants to be engaged in the industry. There are mainly two companies in China producing 1-nonen for the time being while the product performance has an obvious gap with imported ones.

The worldwide market for 1-Nonene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 2020 million US$ in 2023, from 1440 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical

ChemChina

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

0.98

0.995

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Produce Isodecyl Alcohol

Produce Neodecanoic Acid

Produce Nonylphenol

Produce Isononyl Mercaptan

