Β-Amylase Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The worldwide market for β-Amylase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the β-Amylase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amano Enzyme

Chemzyme Biotechnology

Nagase

Sigma-Aldrich

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food-grade

Feed-grade

Industrial-grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Juice Processing

Vegetable Processing

Syrup Manufacturing

Glucose Processing

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 β-Amylase Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Food-grade

1.2.2 Feed-grade

1.2.3 Industrial-grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Juice Processing

1.3.2 Vegetable Processing

1.3.3 Syrup Manufacturing

1.3.4 Glucose Processing

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amano Enzyme

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 β-Amylase Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amano Enzyme β-Amylase Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Chemzyme Biotechnology

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 β-Amylase Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Chemzyme Biotechnology β-Amylase Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Nagase

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 β-Amylase Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nagase β-Amylase Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sigma-Aldrich

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 β-Amylase Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sigma-Aldrich β-Amylase Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

